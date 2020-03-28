What is WhatsApp's Advance Search?

The ‘search’ function on the app received some new capabilities called ‘Advance search’

The Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, has a ton of features and is popular around the world. With the ability to send texts, images, videos and make voice and video calls, WhatsApp is one of the most versatile messaging apps out there. Recently, it received an update that brought along with it the coveted dark mode on IOS and Android but, it also brought along a feature that most missed out due to the hype surrounding the dark mode. The ‘search’ function on the app received some new capabilities called ‘Advance search’.

The ‘search’ function previously allowed you to search for items that were embedded within a text. There was no way of searching for things like images, videos, GIFs or voice notes. The ‘Advance' Search’ feature changes all of that. You can now search for a word that might be embedded not only within a text but also images, videos, GIFs or voice notes. This feature is very useful and convenient and saves a lot of time as you don’t have to hunt around chats looking for a particular image, video etc. This feature also works if you looking for a document which is handy as documents can get lost easily in chats.

Engaging the advance feature is very simple. Just hit the search icon on the top bar.

WhatsApp will show search results from chat history and also bring options to search the same keyword for photos, links, and videos. Now just type in the word that you are looking for the search will bring up everything from texts to media with that word in it.

The feature is being rolled out in phases, so if you don’t have it, wait for the update to roll in.