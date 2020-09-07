What is Tinder's Swipe Night?

Tinder is hosting a virtual event in its app called the Swipe Night which is an interactive event and will be available inside the Tinder apo itself.

The famous match-making app Tinder has been a life-saver for many people around the globe as it has helped people connect with each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tinder, this year again, is hosting an event called 'Swipe Night' which it began premiering last year.

The event is not a gathering where one has to reach but is an interactive video-series event that will be available virtually to all its users in their own app. The Swipe Night event creates various scenarios in a video and puts the user in a first-person adventure where one has to make decisions related to the various situations he/she is given in the different videos.

You might have seen Netflix do a similar thing with its BlackMirror and You Vs Wild series.

“When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members’ engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience. While the global health crisis continues, we believe ‘Swipe Night’ can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world.”, said Jim Lanzone, the Tinder CEO.

The decisions a user makes in Swipe Night will also affect his/her matches and the specific topics for their chats. According to Tinder, it is a new way for people to meet their potential partners.

The event will be available for all the users of Tinder in the app itself, starting 12th of September.

