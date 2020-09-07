Advertisement

What is Tinder's Swipe Night?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 7:03 pm

Latest News

Tinder is hosting a virtual event in its app called the Swipe Night which is an interactive event and will be available inside the Tinder apo itself.

The famous match-making app Tinder has been a life-saver for many people around the globe as it has helped people connect with each other during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

Tinder, this year again, is hosting an event called 'Swipe Night' which it began premiering last year. 

 

The event is not a gathering where one has to reach but is an interactive video-series event that will be available virtually to all its users in their own app. The Swipe Night event creates various scenarios in a video and puts the user in a first-person adventure where one has to make decisions related to the various situations he/she is given in the different videos. 

 

You might have seen Netflix do a similar thing with its BlackMirror and You Vs Wild series.

 

“When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members’ engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience. While the global health crisis continues, we believe ‘Swipe Night’ can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world.”, said Jim Lanzone, the Tinder CEO.

 

The decisions a user makes in Swipe Night will also affect his/her matches and the specific topics for their chats. According to Tinder, it is a new way for people to meet their potential partners. 

 

The event will be available for all the users of Tinder in the app itself, starting 12th of September.


Poco X3 NFC announced with Snapdragon 732G, 64MP quad rear cameras, 5160mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event Announcement expected this week

OnePlus Nord now receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with camera, display improvements

If SMIC gets banned will it hurt Huawei?

Moto G9 Plus specs and price revealed ahead of launch

Realme 7i with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery to be announced on September 17

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Can Microsoft Edge Challenge Chrome?

Vivaldi Browser gets a break!

Is Oppo launching a TikTok-like video platform?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform
PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies