What is new in Android TV update?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 1:20 pm

Latest News

Android TV is getting an interface overhaul with a new update that is supposed to make it look more similar to the Google TV UI.
Google has announced a new Android TV interface update for TVs running Android software. The new interface looks strikingly similar to the new Google TV interface which is equipped on the new Chromecast 3rd Generation. 

 

Google started the rollout for the new three-tab look 2 days back in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France. It'll come to more countries in the coming weeks as per Google. The new UI retains the Voice Search and Google Assistant on the top left corner but the sidebar where the Play Next, Apps, and recommendations from other apps existed, are now gone. All of this has now moved to the top with three new tabs: Home, Discover, and Apps. 

 

Home Tab

The Home tab includes your favourite apps and channels along with other recommendations. The Apps tab contains all the apps you have installed on your TV. The last tab, which is the Discover tab is completely new. 

 

Discover Tab

 

As per Google, the Discover tab "features personalized recommendations based on what you watch and what interests you, in addition to what’s trending on Google." These new recommendations are based on the subscriptions of apps you have. 

 

There's no news as to when it will hit other markets and if it will gain more features from Google TV considering how it is already moving towards a similar design to the Google TV interface. 

Reviews

