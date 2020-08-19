What is Instagram QR Codes?

Instagram's Nametags was a similar feature, which also had a QR code that was hidden inside the app, which could only be scanned from the Instagram camera.

Last month, WhatsApp added the ability to add contacts by scanning QR code and now, Instagram has added QR codes to the app which, when scanned from any camera app, will take you to the Instagram profile of that person. The basic idea behind this is, businesses with profiles on Instagram can have customers scan their QR code to open their Instagram profile easily.

All you need to do to generate your QR code is, go to the settings and navigate to your profile section from the lower tab, opening the hamburger menu from the top right corner, and clicking on the "QR Code" option.

Now, your Nametag will still be there, but, it'll become QR code once you get in. You can then share or save the image. Instagram's Nametags was a similar feature, which also had a QR code that was hidden inside the app, which could only be scanned from the Instagram camera. Instagram has now completely removed the feature, which also eliminates a lot of hassle.

It is good to see Instagram stepping into the "QR Zone" after a lot of apps implemented the system, including Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and even Spotify. This feature is clearly embracing businesses. For example, A restaurant can upload its menu on the platform and prevent the virus spread. While people are moving towards QR codes and avoiding contact due to the pandemic, this feature will be used by many businesses worldwide to avoid contact with customers.