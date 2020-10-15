What is Fantasy Cricket?

Fantasy Cricket has been a great sports game for Indians as India is one the countries consisting of the most cricket enthusiasts. One such app providing you with fantasy cricket is Howzat.

Fantasy Cricket is a game these days for cricket enthusiasts. It promises the same level of excitement and the experience you get while watching a cricket match. There are many apps which let you play Fantasy cricket some of them are available in play store while others have to be downloaded from company websites.

Fantasy Cricket is not like a normal cricket game where you control the players. It is a sports game that requires you to select your own team of 11 players from the two teams that are going to play a real cricket match in the real world, for example, if Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to play a match in the real world, you will have the option to select players from these two teams only.

When the game begins, you get points based on the performance of the players on your team in the real-match. Points are awarded on the basis of runs scored, wickets taken, catches taken, stumpings done, run-outs affected, etc. by the players.

Fantasy Cricket games also reward you with cash prizes. A lot of users claim that they have won thousands of rupees by playing fantasy cricket games.

And if you are worried about the legality of fantasy cricket, the Honorable Supreme Court of India has ruled in favour of fantasy sports and declared it a ‘game of skill’ and a game of skill is solely dependent on knowledge and skills, not on luck or chances.