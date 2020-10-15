Advertisement

What is Fantasy Cricket?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 6:41 pm

Latest News

Fantasy Cricket has been a great sports game for Indians as India is one the countries consisting of the most cricket enthusiasts. One such app providing you with fantasy cricket is Howzat.
Advertisement

Fantasy Cricket is a game these days for cricket enthusiasts. It promises the same level of excitement and the experience you get while watching a cricket match. There are many apps which let you play Fantasy cricket some of them are available in play store while others have to be downloaded from company websites.

 

 

Fantasy Cricket

 

Advertisement

Fantasy Cricket is not like a normal cricket game where you control the players. It is a sports game that requires you to select your own team of 11 players from the two teams that are going to play a real cricket match in the real world, for example, if Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to play a match in the real world, you will have the option to select players from these two teams only. 

 

When the game begins, you get points based on the performance of the players on your team in the real-match. Points are awarded on the basis of runs scored, wickets taken, catches taken, stumpings done, run-outs affected, etc. by the players.

 

Fantasy Cricket games also reward you with cash prizes. A lot of users claim that they have won thousands of rupees by playing fantasy cricket games. 

 

And if you are worried about the legality of fantasy cricket, the Honorable Supreme Court of India has ruled in favour of fantasy sports and declared it a ‘game of skill’ and a game of skill is solely dependent on knowledge and skills, not on luck or chances. 

 

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Galactic Blue edition launched in India

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Exclusive: Patym charging a 2% fee on adding money using credit card

Kotak now supports Debit/Credit Card payments via Google Pay

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies