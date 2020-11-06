What do you get in the iOS 14.2 update?

The new iOS update includes over 100 new emojis along with a bunch of improvements and fixes in the software.

Apple has released a new software update for its iPhones and iPads which is the iOS 14.2 and iPad OS 14.2. The version brings a lot of enhancements and Over 100 new emojis, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, etc.

Some of the new emojis include Dodo, Nesting Dolls, Piñata, Tamale, Pinched Fingers, Boomerang, Ninja, Coin, Anatomical Heart, Beaver, an updated mask emoji, etc.

Apple has also included a total of 8 new wallpapers available in both light and dark versions. Next, The Magnifier can now detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LIDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple has also enabled support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe. Apple has also enabled Optimised battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time in which your AirPods get fully charged.

A new Headphone audio level notification will now pop-up to alert you when the audio level could impact your hearing. The company has also included New AirPlay controls.

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay is now also available.

Some of the fixes include:

Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched.

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past.

Photos widget may not display content.

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit.

The update weighs in at about 1GB and should be rolling out to all eligible devices now. You can head over to settings - general - software update, to check for updates and install the new iOS 14.2.