Western Digital introduces WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD storage in India

Western Digital has today announced the launch of its latest portable storage known as WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. The storage comes with a price tag of Rs 7300, Rs 10,800 and Rs 21,000 for 250GB, 500GB and 1TB respectively.

The company claims that the latest device comes with over 4x read speed as compared to SATA SSD storage. The external storage comes with up to 2,400 MB/s speed and the brand is offering a 5-year limited warranty on this product.

The company has revealed that it brings a better overall computing experience for multitaskers and resource-heavy application users who want a fast and responsive system to tackle tough workloads. The hard drive features an upgraded thermal design that enables fast PC performance and sustained performance during intense use.

“Taking an NVMe-first approach can speed up system performance tremendously. This translates to less time waiting on data, so creators can work smarter, not harder, to increase both output and potential income,” said Khalid Wani, Director Channel Sales, Western Digital, India. “The WD Blue SN550 is a great option for customers looking for an all-NVMe portfolio. For a system builder, it means Western Digital delivers a full portfolio of NVMe and SATA SSDs, as well as high-capacity hard drives. This gives them immense flexibility to build systems for our customers’ varying needs.”