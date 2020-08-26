Advertisement

WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD Card Announced

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 26, 2020 1:23 pm

The WD Purple SC QD101 is built on advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology for maximum endurance.

Western Digital has launched a new microSD card, the WD Purple SC QD101 which is a Speed Class 10 and UHS Speed Class 1 (UI) SDA 6.0 interface storage card designed specifically for the mainstream security market.

 

This microSD card is built on advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology that strikes a perfect balance between ultra-endurance, high performance, and huge storage capacities on the tips of your hand. The card also supports health monitor functionality which, as the name suggests, notifies you about the health status of the card for preemptive storage management.


The WD Purple SC QD101 uses NVR that helps to record 24/7 without any breaks in the recording, making it an ideal storage card for security cameras for recording in high-definition and low bit-rate. Not only that, but the WD Purple SC QD101 is also tested to work in the harshest conditions(-25 degrees to 85 degrees) both indoors and outdoors in a variety of climates.

 

wd purple specs

The WD Purple SC QD101 will be available in capacities ranging from 32GB and going up to 512GB, for different cameras and resolutions. The maximum endurance of the 32/64/128/256/512GB variants is 16/32/64/128/256 TBW, respectively.

 

Khalid Wani, Director, Marketing, Western Digital Indian, said, "Storage plays a pivotal role in the overall security and smart video ecosystem. We are witnessing an incredible shift in consumers' needs for high endurance and robust on-camera storage that supports quality content for easy analysis when needed. Our WD Purple Ultra Endurance microSD Card is designed for low maintenance and high output, both in terms of quality and quantity."

 

The company also said the increasing demand for AI-enabled video cameras and higher resolution video recording are driving the increased need for on-camera storage and for customers looking for high-endurance, high capacity, robust, on-camera storage for a variety of public safety and AI analytics use-cases as cameras, the WD Purple SC QD101 should serve well and is an excellent step towards a secure future.

