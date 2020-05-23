WD My Passport: Thing you should know?

Western Digital My Passport is available in four variants: 5TB : Rs 9999, 4TB: RS 8699, 2TB: Rs 5699 and 1TB: RS 4039. It is available in three colour Black, Red and Blue.

Western Digital (WD) had launched the My Passport portable HDD sometime back in India. Should you consider it as your next buy if storing data is critical for you? Let's deep dive into its features but before that, let's look at research finding of a survey done by Western Digital.

25% of PC users in India have lost their content or data.

50% of users don't keep a complete backup of the content.

Around 84% of respondents blamed a system crash, virus attack or a forgotten password as the top reasons for losing their data.

Lack of time and the tediousness of the data backup process are the critical deterrents for backing up their content.

WD My Passport: Pricing

Western Digital My Passport is available in four variants: 5TB : Rs 9999, 4TB: RS 8699, 2TB: Rs 5699 and 1TB: RS 4039. It is available in three colour Black, Red and Blue.

WD My Passport: Design

WD My Passport is incredibly sleek and pocketable. It has a striped pattern across half its front and has round edges. It is lightweight and easy to carry. WD has gone with a Micro-USB 3.0 port on this drive, and it ships with only a USB Type-A cable.

WD My Passport: Software

The WD Drive Utilities includes diagnostics and a secure erase tool which are preinstalled on My Passport. It also has WD Security which helps in keeping your data safe by adding a password which almost unhackable. One can also take data back up of cloud and social media accounts.







WD My Passport: Scheduling

WD Discovery tools allow you to schedule back up, such as monthly or day-wise and it automates the backup accordingly. The tool also allows its users to take the backup of their social media content on external drives.