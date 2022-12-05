Vodafone Idea (Vi) launches new annual prepaid plan: What is new?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced three new prepaid plans for users with a validity period of 365 days or one year. These plans are priced at Rs 2,999, Rs 2,899 and Rs. 3,099. The Rs. 2,999 plan, the latest addition to the list of annual plans, comes with 850GB of 4G data connectivity, unlimited voice calls, SMS benefits, and much more. Let’s check out the details.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 2899 Pre-paid Plan

The Vi Rs 2,899 prepaid plan offers a daily data benefit of 1.5GB and is valid for 365 days. This plan also provides unlimited voice calling, up to 100 SMS per day, and weekend data rollover. In addition, subscribers will also have the opportunity to receive up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 2999 Pre-paid Plan

Vi’s Rs 2,999 prepaid plan is the latest addition and includes 850GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 100 texts per day and 365 days of validity for prepaid subscribers. It also comes with unlimited night data from 12 am-6 am, meaning you can stream and surf the web at no additional cost as part of Vi’s Binge All Night benefit.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 Pre-paid Plan

One of the most popular plans is a Rs. 3,099 prepaid recharge plan. This plan offers 365 days of validity, 100 text messages per day, 2GB daily data and unlimited calls. It also includes bonuses such as binge all night, weekend data rollover, data delights, and Vi movies & TV access.

It seems Vodafone Idea has just introduced their new Rs 2999 prepaid plan to compete with Jio and Airtel, which appear to be more successful, especially after launching 5G. VI has still to come up with a date when they plan to commence their 5G services in India.