Vodafone Idea double data offer now available in more circles

Vodafone Idea is offering double data benefits on 3 prepaid plans of Rs 299 plan, Rs 449 and Rs 699 in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, North East, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP West and Gujarat.

Vodafone Idea is again offering double data benefits to its subscribers across India. The telecom service provider recently limited the double data offer to only 14 of its circles, but it has now expanded the offer to all subscribers in the country.



However, subscribers in states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Mumbai, Rajasthan, UP East, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal are offered double data benefits on as many as 5 prepaid plans including Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs.



The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB of base data per day and 2GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The company also offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 access with this pack.



The Rs 399 plan offers 3GB per day (1.5GB of base data and 1.5GB of additional data) and it comes with a validity of 56 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. Then there is access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription in the pack.



The Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 4GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 599 and Rs 699 prepaid plans offer 3GB of data and Rs 4GB of data per day respectively and the packs come with a validity of 84 days.



Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea customers in UP West can now recharge at Kirana and medical stores. Vodafone Idea customers can now avail recharge facility from over 6,500 Kirana outlets and medical stores across cities and towns in UP West.



This latest initiative of facilitating recharges through Kirana outlets and medical stores is aimed at enhancing customer convenience for a large number of prepaid users who are digitally unengaged. This customer focused offering also enables these kirana and medical outlets to earn additional income through the recharges facilitated.