Vivo Y76s launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 44W fast charging

Vivo has launched the new Y76s smartphone in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It has an IPS LCD panel. Furthermore, the device supports 44W fast charging and gets up to 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage.

The Vivo Y76s comes in two trims including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs 20,800) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs 23,100). It is available in three colours, including Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White, and Starry Night Black. There is no word regarding the availability of the device as of yet.

Vivo Y76s Specifications

The Vivo Y76s comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset, which is coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. The phone has 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get 4GB of extended RAM.

The phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 4100mAh battery that has 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y76s runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.