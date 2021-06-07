Advertisement

Vivo Y73 confirmed to launch in India on June 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 2:22 pm

Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 408 ppi, and HDR10 support.
UPDATE: In a fresh tweet today, Vivo has confirmed to launch Vivo Y73 in India on June 10 at 12PM.

 

Vivo has officially teased the launch of Vivo Y73 in India. The new development is in line with a recent report claiming the Vivo Y73 launch soon in the country.

Vivo has teased Vivo Y73 via the company's official Twitter handle, but Vivo did not reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming handset. The phone is teased to come in two colours - Blue and Black. It features a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

 

The teaser image shared by Vivo confirms that the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. The power and volume buttons are on the right side.

 

As per a previous report, Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 408 PPI, and HDR10 support. Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC will power the phone paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. 

 

Vivo Y73 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it will have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

 

On the software front, Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. A 4000mAh battery should back it up with 33W fast charging support. The phone may have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. 

