Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

The specifications of the Vivo Y73 (2021) have leaked in detail that suggest the phone should come with MediaTek Helio G95 chip, an AMOLED FHD+ panel and more.

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under the Y series that is supposedly called the Vivo Y73 (2021). The specifications of the device have now been leaked in full and the report also states that the phone will launch in India this month itself.

The report comes from MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Yogesh which suggest the Vivo Y73 (2021) will pack a MediaTek Helio G95 chip along with an AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel triple camera system.

Vivo Y73 (2021) Specifications (Rumored)

Vivo Y73 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 408 ppi, and HDR10 support. The phone should be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM along with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Y73 (2021) comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it will have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y73 (2021) runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It should be backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone may have an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.