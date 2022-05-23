Vivo Y72t launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, dual cameras

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China under its Y series, namely the Vivo Y72t which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Further, the smartphones comes with features such as 50-megapixel dual cameras, huge battery, and an FHD+ display.

The Vivo Y72t comes in two variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,200) and CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,500), respectively. It is available in Interstellar Powder, Deep Sea Black, and Blue Sea colour options.

Vivo Y72t Specifications

Vivo Y72t comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 92% screen-to-body ratio and 401 ppi. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y72t runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

In recent news, Vivo has launched the Y70 smartphone in India. Vivo Y75 sports a 16.35 cm (6.44-inch) FHD+ AMOLED Display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone boasts of a 4050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128 GB capacity and the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.