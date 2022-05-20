Vivo Y75 launched in India with AMOLED display, Helio G96, 44MP selfie camera

Vivo has today expanded its Y Series portfolio in India. The company has launched the Vivo Y75 smartphone. The new phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset, 44MP AF Selfie Camera and a 50MP triple rear camera.

The all-new Vivo Y75 has been launched at Rs 20,999 and it will be available in two colours — Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves. It will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores starting May 20th. Consumers can avail additional benefits of up to Rs 1500 on using (ICICI/SBI/IDFC First Bank/OneCard) till 31st May, 2022.

Vivo Y75 Specs

Vivo Y75 sports a 16.35 cm (6.44-inch) FHD+ AMOLED Display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution. It features a 7.36 mm Ultra Slim body and a 2.5D flat frame to perfectly fit in the hand.

The smartphone boasts of a 4050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge. It can be charged from 1% to 65% in 30 minutes. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128 GB capacity and the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Vivo Y75 comes powered with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 11 and extended RAM of up to 4 GB.

Vivo Y75 sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP super macro camera. On the front, the device boasts of 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie Camer. The camera features AI Face Beauty algorithm, Steadiface Selfie Video, Video Face Beauty, Picture-in-Picture, or Dual View mode.

It also features a wide range of camera modes and features. Theses include Eye Autofocus, Ultra-Wide Night, Super Macro, Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Extreme Night, Steadiface Selfie Video, Multi-Style Portrait, Double Exposure and Video face beauty to offer a complete photography experience. Users can double the fun by recording with the front and rear cameras at the same time with Dual View mode.