Vivo Y70 full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI.

Vivo announced Vivo Y70s in May this year. Now the company is working on a new smartphone dubbed Vivo Y70 which is said to be launched soon.



The specifications of Vivo Y70 are now revealed on Weibo. The leak has also revealed the pricing of the upcoming Vivo phone. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version will be priced for 1798 Yuan while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version will be priced at 1998 Yuan.



As per the leaked specs, Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI. The phone will be powered by same Exynos 880 SoC with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU found on its Y70s sibling. The Exynos 880 processor consists of two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.



The phone will come in two variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For the camera, the Vivo Y70 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is the same camera configuration of the Y70s but for the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera instead of 16-megapixel present in Vivo Y70.



The phone will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top. The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.



