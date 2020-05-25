Vivo Y70s launched with 48MP triple rear camera, 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Vivo Y70S features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent.

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y70S. The phone is priced at 1998 Yuan for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 2,198. Vivo Y70S comes in Moon Shadow Black, Starlight Blue and Fog Mirror colours. The phone is now up for reservations on China’s Tmall and JD.com retailer sites.



Vivo Y70S features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.



Vivo Y70S comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture present inside the waterdrop notch.



The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.



On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G,WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162 x 76 x 8.46mm.





