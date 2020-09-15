Advertisement

Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro receive price cut in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 1:21 pm

Vivo Y50 was launched in the country in June, whereas the Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India in January at Rs 17,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively.
Vivo has today announced a new price for the Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 starting September 15, 2020. The S1 Pro will be available at a new price tag of Rs 18,990 and the Y50 will be available at Rs 16,990 for the 8+128GB storage variant.

The Vivo S1 Pro is available in three colour options - Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue and Mystic Black whereas Vivo Y50 is available in two colour options - Iris Blue and Pearl White. This price change shall be applicable across all offline partner retail stores pan India, Vivo India E-store and major e-commerce platforms.

To recall, the Vivo Y50 was launched in the country in June, whereas the Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India in January at Rs 17,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. Vivo S1 Pro price was increased due to the GST hike back in April after which the Vivo S1 Pro was sold for Rs 20,990. In July, the price was back to its original launch price of Rs 19,990 after Rs 1,000 price cut.

The Vivo Y50 sports a 6.53-inch iView display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

It has a quad rear camera setup which includes a includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture lens housed inside a punch-hole notch.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications include a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.  The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and is loaded with a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots.  For the front, the Vivo S1 Pro has 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

