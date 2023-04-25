Vivo Y36 4G, Vivo X90 series India price tipped

Vivo seems to be planning to expand its smartphone lineup in India with new launches in the coming months. While the Vivo X90 series launch is set to take place tomorrow in India, it has now been leaked that Vivo is planning to bring the Y36 4G to the Indian market as soon as next month. Moreover, the India price of the Vivo X90 series have also been tipped. Read on to know more about the new developments.

Vivo X90 series India price leaked

A new report from The Tech Outlook suggests that the Vivo X90 series India price will begin from Rs 59,999. The vanilla model will be launched in two RAM and storage variants such as 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, which are to be priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively. On the other hand, the top-end Vivo X90 Pro will be available in a sole 12GB + 256GB trim, which will have a price tag of Rs 84,999.

The variants of the Vivo X90 series in India are set to retain the specifications which their Chinese and global counterparts carry. Both phones sport a 6.78-inch curved OLED display, a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, an integrated optical fingerprint scanner, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. Both the phones have a Dimensity 9200 chip under the hood, with major differences being the battery capacity, camera sensors, and wireless charging support.

Vivo Y46 4G India Price, launch timeline and more leaked

In a separate report from 91Mobiles Hindi, citing tipster Paras Guglani as source, it has been suggested that the upcoming Vivo Y36 4G will make its debut in India in May. However, the publication did not specify the exact launch date as of yet.

The report states the Vivo Y36 4G will be launched in India with a price range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. The speculated specs for the device include a 6.8-inch LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and 8GB of RAM with virtual RAM support.

For optics, the Vivo Y36 4G is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera on the back, alongside other unspecified sensors. The device will be backed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.