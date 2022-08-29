Vivo Y35 launched in India with Snapdragon 680, 90Hz display

Vivo has launched the new Y35 4G smartphone in India. The Vivo Y35 comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor and has triple rear cameras. Apart from that, the device competes in the lower mid-range segment with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Realme 9 Pro, and more.

Vivo Y35 is priced at Rs 18,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant and will be available for purchase on vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. The smartphone will be available in two color variants including – Agate Black and Dawn Gold. Also, as part of an exclusive offer, customers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchase of vivo Y35 using ICICI, SBI, Kotak, OneCard cards till 30th September, 2022.

Vivo Y35 Specifications

The Vivo Y35 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. The display panel also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes two 2-megapixel bokeh and macro sensors at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support.

The Vivo Y35 runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.28mm and weighs 188 grams.