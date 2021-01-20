Vivo Y31 with 48MP AI triple camera, Snapdragon 662 SoC launched in India

The Vivo Y31 can be purchased on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and across all partner retail stores.

Advertisement

Vivo has today expanded its Y series with the launch of Vivo Y31 in India. Priced at Rs 16,490 for 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, Vivo Y31 is available in two colour options— Racing black and Ocean Blue.





The Vivo Y31 can be purchased on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and across all partner retail stores. Like all Vivo devices, the Y31 follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.



Vivo Y31 specifications



The Vivo Y31 features 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.





Vivo Y31 also uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology in the rear camera which crops and aligns individual frames, which is further supported by an algorithm that automatically corrects for unstable movements delivering Ultra Stable Videos. On the front, the smartphone has 16MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 lens.





Advertisement

Vivo Y31 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display. The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and it also comes with the Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience to the consumers.





Vivo Y31 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 163.86x75.32x8.38mm and weighs 188 grams.