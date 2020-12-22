Vivo Y31 spotted in a Google Play Console listing

As per a Google Play Console listing, the device is said to arrive with a FHD+ display and Snapdragon 600 series chipset.

The Vivo Y31 has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing sporting a water-drop style notch. There's no official announcement regarding the launch of the device but it should act as a successor to the Vivo Y30 launched earlier this year.

This Google Play Console listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing bearing the model number V2036 is expected to be the Vivo Y31 and it should be powered by the Snapdragon 662.

It should feature a FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x 2048 along with 440 ppi. The processor should be paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 610 GPU. On the software front, the device should run on Android 11 based on Vivo's FunTouch OS.

The image that is shown on the Play Console listing has a water-drop style notch but that could change when the device launches. The device doesn't have any official launch date but considering the appearance of the listing, it should be arriving soon.

Vivo recently also announced the China launch for its Flagship Vivo X60 series. Vivo X60, as per the rumors, will be arriving in options like 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage while the Vivo X60 Pro is expected to come in single storage of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Both the devices should feature 5G connectivity and both of them should also come with 6.55-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz Amoled panel. They are said to be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset.