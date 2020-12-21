Vivo X60 series to launch on December 29

Vivo X60 will be arriving in options like 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage while the Vivo X60 Pro is expected to come in single storage of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Vivo has today officially announced that it will be launching the Vivo X60 series on December 29 in China. The new series will include Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones.



The launch event will be held at 7:30 PM local time, which is 5:00 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the Vivo X60 series is up for reservations in the home market.

Both the phones are currently listed on the company’s website as per which the Vivo X60 will come in black, shimmer, and gradient blue colours and the Vivo X60 Pro will come in black and gradient blue colours.

Both the devices should feature 5G connectivity and both of them should also come with 6.55-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz Amoled panel. They are said to be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset.

Vivo X60 should have a triple camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter

The Vivo X60 Pro model should be equipped with a similar setup including a 48MP primary camera with f/1.48 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter but with an additional 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom support.

The X60 series is expected to arrive with 33W fast charging support. Vivo X60 is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant may get a 4,200mAh battery.