Vivo Y300i 5G Launched with a 6500mAh Battery

Vivo Y300i has been announced in China and here’s everything to know about the newly launched 5G handset.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo Y300i 5G has been announced in China with a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the device is backed up by a huge 6500mAh battery under the hood and runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 15 out of the box. Here are all the details of the device you’d like to know about.

Vivo Y300i 5G: Price

The vivo Y300i is priced at CNY 1499 (approx Rs 18,001) for the 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 1599 (approx Rs 19,200) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 1,799 for the 12GB+512GB model (approx Rs 21,600).

Vivo Y300i 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y300i 5G sports a 6.68-inch LCD Display with an HD+ Resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels ans 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness. The Y300i 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x and up to 512GB of 2.2 storage.

The device has a single rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF. On the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.2 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, packs stereo speakers, and also has water resistance. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

