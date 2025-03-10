Vivo Y300i 5G Launched with a 6500mAh Battery

Vivo Y300i 5G has been announced in China with a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the device is backed up by a huge 6500mAh battery under the hood and runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 15 out of the box. Here are all the details of the device you’d like to know about.

Vivo Y300i 5G: Price

The vivo Y300i is priced at CNY 1499 (approx Rs 18,001) for the 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 1599 (approx Rs 19,200) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 1,799 for the 12GB+512GB model (approx Rs 21,600).

Vivo Y300i 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y300i 5G sports a 6.68-inch LCD Display with an HD+ Resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels ans 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness. The Y300i 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Read More: Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

The device has a single rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF. On the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.2 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, packs stereo speakers, and also has water resistance. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.