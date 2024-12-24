Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Vivo has announced the launch of Vivo Y29 5G in India, which packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is also IP64 rated. The device comes as a successor to the Vivo Y28 5G that was introduced earlier in January this year and here’s everything the new Y-series device from Vivo has to offer.

Vivo Y29 5G: Price, Availability

The device can be bought in colours like Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold. It comes in four variants, such as 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,999, 6GB + 128GB at Rs 15,499, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 16,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model at Rs 18,999.

Consumers purchasing the smartphone are eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 1500 or can choose to own the phone at Rs 1399 per month via the easy EMI option through SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, among other partners, along with V-Shield device protection.

Vivo Y29 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y29 5G comes with a 6.68-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1608 x 720 Pixel resolution. Furthermore, the display will have a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, 83% NTSC colour gamut, and 264 ppi.

The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 0.08MP f/3.0 auxiliary sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C port for charging. It is IP64 rated and also packs stereo speakers.

Vivo Y29 5G: Should You Buy?

The Y29 5G has been positioned in a weird segment, where the base model with 4GB RAM could still be considered solely for its battery, but the higher variants are going against the likes of Lava Blaze Duo 5G, CMF Phone 1, and more devices, all of which sport better processors and displays but lack in the battery department in front of Vivo Y29 5G.

It seems like battery is the USP of the Vivo handset and if that’s a priority for you as well, the 4GB RAM model is worth considering but apart from that, there are several other options in the market from other brands which prove to be superior.