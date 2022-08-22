Vivo Y22s announced with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP dual rear camera

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone called as Vivo Y22s in Vietnam. The phone comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP dual rear camera, Android 12, 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Vivo Y22s is priced at VND 5,990,000 which is approx. Rs 20,500 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. It comes in Starlit Blue and Yellow Green colour options.

Vivo Y22s Specs

The Vivo Y22s comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge support that can charge up to 70% in just 70 minutes.

The Vivo Y22s runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 164.30×76.10×8.38mm and weighs 192 grams.