Vivo Y200 launches in India on October 23: What we know so far

Vivo will be launching a new Y-series smartphone in India on October 23, called the Vivo Y200. Ahead of the launch, the brand has revealed the design of the smartphone, which resembles that of the recently launched Vivo V29 series. Aside from that, here’s what else we know so far about the device.

Vivo Y200: Launch date, Design

The Vivo Y200 will launch in India on October 23 at 12 noon. The posted shared by the brand shows the smartphone in two colours, including Gold and Green. The device seems to have dual rear cameras along with the Aura light, a feature carried on from the Vivo V29 series devices.

Further, the power and volume buttons reside on the right, and the device seems to have a flat frame. The Vivo Y200 succeeds the Y100 that was launched in India earlier this year in February.

Vivo Y200: Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo Y200 will run on Android 13 based FunTouchOS 13 and sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Vivo smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 main sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor. The Y100 has three cameras on the back in comparison. Furthermore, there will be 16-megapixel front facing camera which is housed in a waterdrop notch at the top of the front display.

The device will pack a 4800mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options will include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C port and GPS. There’s will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.