Vivo Y20 new variant with 6GB + 64GB storage launched for Rs 13,990

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y20 at Rs 12,990 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. Now the company has launched a new variant with 6GB + 64GB storage.



The Vivo Y20 will now be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM in two colour options: the all-new Purist Blue and the Obsidian Black priced at Rs 13,990. The device will be available across offline partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major ecommerce websites starting September 24, 2020.



To recall, Vivo Y20 4+64GB variant comes in Purist Blue, Obsidian Black and Dawn White colour options.

The Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor.



The Vivo Y20 comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s. The smartphones pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W FlashCharge technology support that lasts up to 16 hours of online HD movie streaming and 11 hours of resource-intensive games. The smartphone comes with Android 10 operating system with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it.



On the camera front, Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

