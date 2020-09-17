Advertisement

Vivo Y20 new variant with 6GB + 64GB storage launched for Rs 13,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 17, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

The Vivo Y20 will now be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM in two colour options: the all-new Purist Blue and the Obsidian Black priced at Rs 13,990.
Advertisement

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y20 at Rs 12,990 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. Now the company has launched a new variant with 6GB + 64GB storage.

The Vivo Y20 will now be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM in two colour options: the all-new Purist Blue and the Obsidian Black priced at Rs 13,990. The device will be available across offline partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major ecommerce websites starting September 24, 2020.

To recall, Vivo Y20 4+64GB variant comes in Purist Blue, Obsidian Black and Dawn White colour options.

 

The Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor.

The Vivo Y20 comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s. The smartphones pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W FlashCharge technology support that lasts up to 16 hours of online HD movie streaming and 11 hours of resource-intensive games. The smartphone comes with Android 10 operating system with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it.

On the camera front, Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Vivo Y20, Y20i key specs revealed online

Vivo Y20 and Y20i launched in India, price starts Rs 11490

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 now available at a discount of Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on open sale in India

Moto E7 Plus launching in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut
OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies