Vivo Y17s launched in India: Worth considering over competition?

The Vivo Y17s, a budget smartphone from Vivo’s Y-series, has been recently launched in India. It comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset, 4G connectivity, a standard 60Hz display and dual cameras. As competition in the market is growing, it’s important to evaluate whether the phone is worth considering. Let’s take a closer look.

Vivo Y17s: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Vivo Y17s is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB trim and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It is already available for purchase across Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores in two colour options: Glitter Purple and Forest Green.

The Vivo Y17s has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels Resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel has 269 ppi. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge support.

The Vivo Y17s runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It has face recognition as well.

Vivo Y17s: Should you buy it?

At it’s price, we have many other options that are more future-proof, thanks to them supporting 5G. This includes the newly announced Lava Blaze Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Redmi 12 5G and even more. In fact, even the latest Itel P55 5G which costs Rs 9,699, has support for 5G.

All of these smartphones not only pack a more powerful Chipset under the hood but also have a high Refresh Rate display in comparison to the standard 60Hz on Vivo Y17s. In fact, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G offers double the RAM for the same price as the top-end mode of Vivo’s phone.

All the smartphones mentioned above also support faster charging speeds. All of these features at the same price point as Vivo Y17s make them a better offering and Vivo’s a disappointing one.