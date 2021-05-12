Vivo Y12s 2021 announced with Snapdragon 439 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y12s 2021 features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by octa-core 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Vivo has today announced a new smartphone known as the Vivo Y12s 2021 in the Vietnamese market. The phone is a successor of Vivo Y12s which was launched in India back in January.



Vivo Y12s 2021 is priced at VND 3,290,000 (Rs 10,445) for the single 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage varaint. It comes in Blue and Black colour options.

Advertisement

The latest addition in the Y-series portfolio comes with a 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 13MP primary camera and more.

Vivo Y12s 2021 specifications

Vivo Y12s 2021 features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by octa-core 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Vivo Y12s 2021 The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS.

The phone has a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191 grams.