Vivo Y12A announced with Snapdragon 439, 5000mAh battery, 13MP dual cameras and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 11:09 am

Vivo Y12A comes with a waterdrop-style notch, 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 13MP dual cameras and more.
Vivo has announced Vivo Y12A in Thailand. The phone is a rebadged version of the Y12s 2021, which was launched in Vietnam last month.


Vivo Y12A is priced at THB 4,4990 (approx. Rs 11,800) for the single 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage variant. It comes in Blue and Green colour options.

 

The latest addition in the Y-series portfolio comes with a waterdrop-style notch, 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 13MP dual cameras and more.

 

Vivo Y12A specifications


Vivo Y12A features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For security, the device features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by an octa-core 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

 

Vivo Y12A is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that carries support for 10W charging and 5W reverse charging. The battery claims to last for up to 16.3 hours of HD movie playback. The phone runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS.

 

The phone has a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.


The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

