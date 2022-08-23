Vivo Y02s launched with Helio P35 processor, 5000mAh battery

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Phillipines called the Y02s that comes as a new buget offering from the Chinese brand. The device sports a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor under the hood and a single rear camera.

The Vivo Y02s is priced at PHP 6,499 (approx Rs 9,250) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. It is available for purchase in two colour options including Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue.

Vivo Y02s Specifications

Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB and 64GB of storage.

For the camera, the phone has two large circular cutouts, one of which houses the LED flash module. The phone will feature a single 8MP primary camera sensor. In addition, for the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y02s runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Vivo claims that the phone can offer up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, 7 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of music playback. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the phone though.

The phone features a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and more.

In related news, the brand also launched the Vivo Y22s yesterday in Vietnam. The Vivo Y22s comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.