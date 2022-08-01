Vivo Y02s full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone globally called Vivo Y02s. The upcoming smartphone has been listed on the company’s official global website. The listing has revealed the full specifications of Vivo Y02s.

The listing however has now been taken down, but it has confirmed the key details of the phone. It shows that the Y02s will launch in two colours – Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue.

Vivo Y02s Specifications

Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB and 64GB of storage.

For the camera, the phone has two large circular cutouts, one of which houses the LED flash module. The phone will feature a single 8MP primary camera sensor. In addition, for the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y02s runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Vivo claims that the phone can offer up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, 7 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of music playback. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the phone though.

The phone features a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and more.

In a related story, Vivo is said to launch the V25 in August in global markets and the V25 Pro in September in India. The upcoming Vivo V25 has also been teased by famous Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. An earlier leak revealed that Vivo V25 will come with 8GB RAM. There will be 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. For the colour options, the phone is said to come in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colours. However, the marketing names of these colours may be different in India.