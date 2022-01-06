Vivo Y01 price and specifications leaked

Vivo seems to be working on a new Y series smartphone called Vivo Y01. The renders, specifications, and price of the upcoming Vivo Y01 phone has now surfaced online.

MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the details of Vivo Y01. The phone is reported to go official first in Europe.

Vivo Y01 Price

Vivo Y01 will reportedly be priced between EUR 100 (Rs 8,420) to EUR 200 (Rs 16,830) in Europe for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The renders suggest that the phone could be launched in Black and Blue colours.

Expected Specs

As per the leak, the Vivo Y01 will feature a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. Further, the display will have a 60Hz refresh rate and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.



Moreover, the phone will be equipped with a square-shaped dual camera setup. There will be a 13-megapixel camera primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary snapper, and an LED flash. There will be a 5-megapixel camera for the front with an f/2.2 aperture.

The device will run the Android 11 Go edition with FunTouchOS 11.1 on top. In addition, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The leak does not reveal the chipset but it says there will be 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Besides, the phone will not come with any fingerprint scanner but there will be support for face unlock. The device will measure 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm and weighs 178 grams. Also, there will be standard connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB 2.0, and dual-SIM card support.