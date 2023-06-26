Vivo X90s launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

Vivo has launched the X90s smartphone in China as its latest flagship that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+. The X90s has triple rear cameras and has Vivo’s proprietary V2 chip. It further packs 5000mAh battery and charges at 120W of speed. Read on to know further about the handset.

Vivo X90s: Price

The Vivo X90s comes in three models, where the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,300), 12GB + 256GB storage is marked at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,800) and the high-end 12GB + 512GB variant retails for CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 53,300). The device can be availed in Black, Confession, Huaxia Red, and Qingyang (translated) colour options.

Vivo X90s: Specifications

The Vivo X90s features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X90s has 1.5K resolution with 2800 x 1260 pixels. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 452 ppi and HDR support. The device is powered by the Dimensity 9200+ paired with up to 12GB UFS 4.0 storage and up to 512GB LPDDR5x RAM.

There is a V2 ISP chip for an enhanced imaging experience. The Vivo X90s has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP Sony IMX663 f/2.0 ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens. The handset also has laser autofocus, Zeiss T* coating, and ZEISS optics. It offers a 32MP f/2.5 selfie shooter at the front.

The Vivo X90w comes equipped with a 4810mAh battery unit and 120W fast charging support. It also features an IP64 rating making it water and dust-resistant. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.