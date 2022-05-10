Vivo X80 series price, colours and storage variants leaked ahead of launch in India

Vivo X80 series will be launched in India on May 18. Now ahead of its official launch, the RAM, storage, and colour options of the upcoming series have leaked online.

MySmartPrice and Pricebaba have revealed the storage variants, colour options, and pricing of the Vivo X80 series for India.

Vivo X80 Series Variants, colour options

As per the leak, the Vivo X80 will come in two variants in India. There will be 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage options. It will come in Cosmic Black and Urban colours.

On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro will come in a sole variant in India. There will be only 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage option. It will come in only Black. colour. It seems that there will be no orange edition of the X80 and X80 Pro in India that are available in China. For the pricing, the X80 is expected to carry a retail box price of Rs 56,990.

Specifications

Vivo X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED curved edge display with a 2K resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and also has a large in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It comes with the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset options. This is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X80 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Samsung GNV primary camera with OIS support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and gimbal OIS support, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS support. It has a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie sensor.

The Vivo X80 gets a curved 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut support and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Vivo X80 has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto / portrait lens with 2x zoom support. This one also has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.