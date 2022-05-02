Vivo X80 series to launch in India on May 18

Vivo has confirmed via a teaser that the its flagship X80 series will be launched in India on May 18. The series was introduced in China earlier this week

Vivo India has officially revealed the launch date for the Vivo X80 series in India. According to the company’s website, the new flagships will debut in India on May 18 at 12 PM IST. The series consists of the vanilla X80, X80 Pro Dimensity version, and the X80 Pro Snapdragon version. It is likely that only the Snapdragon version of the X80 Pro will be launched in India.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

Vivo X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED curved edge display with a 2K resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and also has a large in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It comes with the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset options. This is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X80 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Samsung GNV primary camera with OIS support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and gimbal OIS support, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS support. It has a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie sensor.

Read More: Vivo Y33s, Y33T receive price cut in India

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 gets a curved 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut support and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo X80 has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto / portrait lens with 2x zoom support. This one also has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.