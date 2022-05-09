Vivo X80 series announced for global markets: Specifications and Prices

Vivo recently announced its Vivo X80 series in China. The seires consists of flagship Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro handsets. Now Vivo has announced its X80 and X80 Pro smartphones for the global markets.

The X80 comes with an FHD+ screen with an optical fingerprint scanner. The Pro version on the other hand has a Quad HD+ screen with ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The X80 is powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC, and the X80 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Here are the specifications and pricing of the Vivo X80 Series launched globally.

Vivo X80 series Pricing and Availability

Vivo X80 series has been announced in a single 12GB + 256GB variant. The X80 is priced at RM 3499 (Rs. 61,615 approx.) and the X80 Pro is priced at RM 4999 (Rs. 88,030 approx.). They will be available to order in Malaysia till May 13.

Vivo X80 comes in two colour options: Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. The Vivo X80 Pro will be only available in Cosmic Black.

Specifications

Vivo X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED curved edge display with a 2K resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and also has a large in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It comes with the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset options. This is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X80 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Samsung GNV primary camera with OIS support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and gimbal OIS support, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS support. It has a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie sensor.

The Vivo X80 gets a curved 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut support and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Vivo X80 has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto / portrait lens with 2x zoom support. This one also has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.