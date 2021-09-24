Vivo X70 series launching in India on Sept 30

After announcing the launch of iQOO Z5 5G in India on 27th September, Vivo has announced it will be launching the Vivo X70 series in the country on 30th September. It will be an online event that will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels at 12 noon on the given date.

The Vivo X70 series was launched in China back in early September. The series consisted of Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ and the vanilla Vivo X70. However, in India, only the Pro and the Pro+ models have been tipped to launch under the X70 series by Vivo.

The Pro model should come equipped with Dimensity 1200-Vivo SoC that powers the vanilla X70 in China. This means that Vivo might have customized the SoC a bit as per its needs. The particular variant leaked has 8GB of physical RAM, 4GB virtual RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The whole series is tipped to run on FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 11. Per a recent leak, the 8GB + 256GB model of the Vico X70 Pro+ could cost Rs 84,990. As this price is mentioned in the box, the actual retail price might cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 less.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch UHD (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the There’shere’s a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera.