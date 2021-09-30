Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched in India starting at Rs 46,990

Vivo has today launched the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro Plus smartphones in India. Vivo X70 series sports Zeiss Optics for the rear cameras and feature 50-megapixel quad cameras with Gimbal Stabilisation 3.0.

Pricing and Availablility

Vivo X70 Pro is launched in three variants – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. They are priced at Rs 46,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively. It comes in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colours

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro+ comes in a single variant. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage will be priced at Rs 79,990. It comes in Enigma Black colour.

Pre-booking for both devices will start from September 30. The Vivo X70 Pro will go on sale from October 7 while the X70 Pro Plus will be available starting from October 12.

Both models will be available through Flipkart and Vivo India’s online store. These models will be also through offline stores such as Reliance Digital, Jio, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Big C, and Lot Mobiles.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch UHD (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs Vivo X70 Pro+. In addition, there’s support for 55W Flash Charge fast charging. This X70 series device also supports 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo X70 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR 10+ support. Moreover, there’s an under-display optical fingerprint scanner as well—the Exynos 1080 SoC powers it with ARM G78 GPU. Again, you get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The X70 Pro also gets a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor. Additionally, there are two 12-megapixel sensors, with one being ultra-wide and one being telephoto. It also gets an 8-megapixel f/3.4 periscope lens and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. Further, connectivity options remain the same as the X70 Pro+.