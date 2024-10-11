HomeNewsVivo X200 Pro Specifications Leaked: LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM, 6000mAh Battery, and...

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications Leaked: LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM, 6000mAh Battery, and More

Vivo X200 Pro specifications have been leaked online, suggesting the device will be IP68 rated, will have a 6000mAh battery, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo X200 Pro Specifications

Vivo X200 Pro specifications have been leaked online ahead of the October 14 launch of the X200 series, and the device is looking to be a promising one so far. Vivo itself confirmed it will be the first device to have LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM, while leaks further confirm it will pack a 6000mAh battery, and much more.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

As shared by Yogesh Brar on X, the Vivo X200 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved with a 120Hz refresh rate, likely with a 1.5K pixels resolution. The device will be backed by the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra Pro and up to 1TB of 4.0 storage.

The Vivo X200 Pro will also be the first handset to employ the Sony LYT-818 lens. The leaked specs suggest there will be a triple-rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP telephoto sensor. It will be accompanied by a V3+ imaging chip and Zeiss optics.

It will also have Zeiss APO technology, which uses apochromatic correction lens to minimize chromatic aberrations, thereby improving image clarity and reducing colour fringing. This zoom lens also supports tele-macro shots. This technology also enables 200mm telephoto zoom.

The device will run on 15-based Origin OS 5 in China and FunTouch OS 15 globally. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging support. The device will also feature an IP68 rating, making it dust and waterproof. There should also be stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, v5.4, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging.

