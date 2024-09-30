Vivo Reveals FunTouch OS 15 Beta Rollout Timeline: Check Supported Models

Vivo has unveiled the FunTouch OS 15 Beta rollout timeline for its X-series, Y-series and T-series smartphones. Meanwhile, the company also officially announced the next major update for its Android-based skin, where FunTouch OS 15 is claimed to deliver smoothness, a suite of new personalization options, and optimized features focused on photography, gaming, and productivity.

FunTouch OS 15: New Features

Based on Android 15, FunTouch OS 15 improves the overall fluidity of the Android system and animated elements. By replacing Android’s existing Fair Scheduling algorithm with vivo’s proprietary Priority Scheduling model, Funtouch OS 15 prioritizes computing power for foreground processes. This results in a 15% increase in average App startup speed, even under overload scenarios, as per Vivo.

To further enhance performance, the new Memory Enhancement Technology employs an optimized zRAM memory compression algorithm, resulting in a 40% increase in compression speed. Additionally, it reduces GPU memory consumption for background applications, enabling users to run multiple apps simultaneously without compromising the device’s smoothness.

With 3,800+ redesigned design elements, including updated system colors, fonts, icons, and illustrations, Funtouch OS 15 offers a clean and minimalistic aesthetic. Users can further personalize their devices with a wide array of options, including nine general system themes and a variety of Static, Immersive, and Video Wallpapers. Four new fingerprint recognition animations, customizable app icon styles, and adjustable icon shapes and sizes have also been added.

New AI features include AI Image Lab which allows users to automatically enhance photo quality and remove shadows from documents using AI-powered tools. For avid mobile gamers, the upgraded Ultra Game Mode introduces a convenient sidebar with a performance panel, game tools, and the Game Small Window feature. This allows for quick access to social apps and easy setting adjustments, such as the screen Refresh Rate and touch sampling rate.

In terms of productivity, Funtouch OS 15’s optimized Link to Windows feature enhances cross-device collaboration between vivo devices and PCs, allowing users to sync content in real-time, manage file sharing efficiently, view recent photos across devices, and more. Additionally, the overhauled S-Capture feature now allows for annotations during screen recording, supports multiple audio tracks, and includes a control panel for microphone volume and system sound recordings.

FunTouch OS 15 Beta Rollout Timeline

Funtouch OS 15 will be available for upgrade starting from mid-October on vivo X Fold3 Pro, X100 Series and iQOO 12. According to FunTouch OS India account on X, the beta update will rollout for devices as per the following list:

From mid-October 2024:

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X100

Vivo X100 Pro

iQOO 12

From mid-November 2024:

Vivo X90

Vivo X90 Pro

iQOO 11

From mid-December 2024:

Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40

Vivo V40e

Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30

Vivo V30e

Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29

Vivo V29e

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Ultra

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

From mid-January 2025:

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 5G

¡QOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9T

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

iQOO Z9s 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

From mid-February 2025:

Vivo Y300 5G

Vivo Y200 Plus 5G

Vivo T3x 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Z9x 5G

From mid-March 2025:

Vivo Y200e 5G

Vivo Y100

Vivo Y100A

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo T2 5G

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO Z7s 5G

From mid-April 2025:

Vivo Y200 5G

From mid-May 2025:

Vivo Y58 5G

Vivo Y56 5G

Vivo Y29 5G

Vivo Y28s 5G

Vivo T3 Lite 5G

Vivo T2x 5G

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

From mid-June 2025: