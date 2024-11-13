Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Unlikely: Report

Vivo X200 Pro Mini is an entirely new smartphone in Vivo’s X-series lineup, which debuted in China in October. However, it seems like the Vivo X200 Pro Mini India launch won’t happen, at least for now. The Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro, though, could arrive in the country as soon as next month.

The report stating that the Vivo X200 Pro Mini India launch won’t happen from 91Mobiles, who also leaked the X200 series India launch timeline a month ago. “Vivo’s X200 series lineup will only feature the standard Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, skipping the X200 Pro Mini in India,” the report read.

It adds that while the Vivo X200 Pro Mini won’t be coming to India in December, Vivo could decide to bring it to the country at a later date.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Specifications

The Vivo X200 Pro mini features a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 Pro mini has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony LYT-818 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.67 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini is equipped with a 5700mAh battery unit, 90W fast wired charging support, and 30W wireless charging. It also features an IP69 rating, making it water—and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a single speaker and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.