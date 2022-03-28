HomeNewsVivo X Fold to be announced on April 11

Vivo X Fold to be announced on April 11

Vivo next launch event will be held on April 11. It will announce the Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, and Vivo Pad.

Vivo X Fold

Highlights

  • Vivo X Fold will be debuting as Vivo’s foldable phone
  • It may draw power from a 4,600mAh battery
  • Vivo Pad will be arriving as the company’s tablet

Vivo has now confirmed the launch of X Fold, a foldable phone in China on April 11. Alongside, the company will also launch Vivo X Note premium flagship phone and Vivo Pad tablet.

The launch event will start at 07:30 PM local time or 05:00 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, a leaked poster has emerged on Weibo. As per the leak, Vivo X Fold will come in two storage variants – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB. For the colours, there will be Blue, Crimson, and Orange options.

The Vivo X Note is said to come in three configurations, such as 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. It will come in black, gray, and blue colors.

The Vivo Pad will come in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configurations. It will come in gray and blue colours.

ALSO READ: Vivo X Fold specifications tipped, could feature inward folding display

Vivo X Fold Leaked Specs

Vivo X Fold will feature a curved edge display which will be a 6.5-inch screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, there will be a punch-hole on the front that will house the front camera.

Apart from that, the inner screen of the X Fold is supposed to be 8 inches in size, and would be a Quad HD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X Fold may draw power from a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W or 80W fast charging. It is also expected to support 50W wireless charging. Besides, the device will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Vivo X Note is tipped to sport a large camera array on the rear panel, which is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. Further, the Vivo X Note is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It should arrive in two variants including the 12GB RAM + 256GB trim and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Besides, it is tipped to have a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Vivo Pad will come with a 2.5K display with Dolby Vision support. In addition, it will come with a metal body and will pack a Snapdragon 870 SoC with 8GB RAM. The Vivo Pad will reportedly run OriginOS based on Android 11. For optics, the leak says that the tablet will come with a dual-camera and a quad-speaker setup.

Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display8-inch main, 6.5-inch cover
  • Front Camera32MP cover, 32MP main
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP
  • Battery4600mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
 

