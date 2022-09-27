Vivo X Fold+ launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo has unveiled its next generation of foldable smartphone and the successor to the Vivo X Fold that got unveiled earlier this year in April. The new foldable is called the Vivo X Fold+ which features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display. Further, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood and gets a quad camera setup.

The Vivo X Fold+ comes in two configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, priced at CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (approx Rs 1,25,000), respectively. Further, the foldable Vivo smartphone will be available in black, blue, and red colour options.

Vivo X Fold+ Specifications

The X Fold+ features a 8.03-inch inward folding display that has 2K+ (1,916×2,160 pixels) resolution and 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The primary display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an ultra-touch glass (UTG). Further, there’s a 6.53-inch cover display with a 1,080×2,520 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 Storage. For photos and videos, the device comes with a quad rear camera setup which is exactly the same as Vivo X Fold. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, OIS support, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor that is available under a periscope-style super telephoto lens.

The X Fold+ also comes with the same 16-megapixel f/2.45 wide selfie camera sensor at the front. However, there’s another front-facing camera sensor that is available on top of the folding display. The device also runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

Connectivity options on the Vivo foldable include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a dual-screen, in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is available on both inside and outside. The X Fold+ packs a 4,730mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W fast wired charging support and 50W Wireless Flash Charging support.