Vivo Watch 2 with eSIM, Bluetooth 5.1 gets certified

Vivo launched its first smartwatch in China more than a year ago. However, the watch hasn’t arrived in any other region except where it debuted, and that was in China. It seems like a sequel to the smartwatch is now in the works. This smartwatch, purportedly called the Vivo Watch 2, has now been certified on multiple certification websites.

Tipster Digital Chat Station recently hinted towards the Vivo Watch 2 moniker for the smartwatch. The new report by ITHome suggests that a new Vivo smartwatch has appeared on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG. This product has model number WA2156A.

The listings reveal that the Vivo Watch 2 has Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity along with 4G LTE functionality. This will be achieved via an eSIM that should help you in making calls with the smartwatch itself. The wearable from Vivo should also have support for more third-party applications. It will have a circular dial like its predecessor per the report.

The original Vivo Watch from 2020 comes in two versions – 42mm and 46mm. The larger variant has a big screen as well as a larger battery. It’s not confirmed whether the second-gen watch will also come in two variants or only one.

