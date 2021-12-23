Vivo Watch 2 announced with eSIM support, up to 14 days battery life

Vivo has announced Vivo Watch 2 in China. It is the successor Vivo Watch which was launched back in September 2020. The Vivo Watch 2 comes with features like e-SIM support, a high refresh rate display and long battery life.

Let’s take a detailed look at the smartwatch’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Watch 2 Price

The Vivo Watch 2 is priced at 1,299 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,400) and it will go on sale from December 29 in China. The company is offering it in three different colours – Silver Wing, Breaking Dawn and Force Black. There is no information on its international availability as of yet.

Specifications

Vivo Watch 2 has a 46mm dial, stainless steel casing and comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 466×466 pixels resolution. In addition, there is 326PPI pixel density and a 60Hz refresh rate support.

The new wearable supports eSIM functionality. It claims to offer a battery life of up to 7 dayswith e-SIM turned on. With e-SIM turned off, it offers up to 14 days of battery life. The e-SIM allows users to send and receive SMS and calls without connecting their smartphones.

Besides, the new Vivo watch features 47 sports modes including Outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, pool swimming, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, mountain climbing, trail running, elliptical machine, HIIT, free training.

In addition, the watch has 5ATM water resistance. This will allow the watch to last up to 10 minutes in a water depth of 50 meters.

The smartwatch is loaded with Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, air pressure and altitude sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor.

In terms of other functions, the Watch supports NetEase Cloud Music, NFC, access control card and JOVI voice assistant. Lastly, the watch features an SOS emergency mode as well.