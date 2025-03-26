Vivo V50e Camera Specs Leaked, India Launch Expected Soon

Vivo V50e camera specs have been leaked ahead of the launch, while the device is expected to debut in India sometime during early April. Leak suggests that the device will employ a 50-megapixel Sony sensor on the back and will come with India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio feature as well. Here’s everything to know about the device.

As per a Mysmartprice report, the Vivo V50e will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with OIS support on the back. It will support Sony Multifocal Portraits with 1x, 1.5x, and 2x zoom and 26mm, 39mm, and 52mm focal lengths. The report adds that it will also include the India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio feature.

As for the other rumoured specifications of the device, it may sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a quad-curved design, a 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the V50e will feature the Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

Other rumoured specs include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and an IP68/69-rated chassis. The device will pack a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging. For selfies, it may include a 50-megapixel front camera.

As for the pricing, the device is likely to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. It may launch in April’s first week and could be made available in a couple of shades like Sapphire Blue and Pearl White.

In other related news to Vivo, the company debuted the Y19e in India recently. The Vivo Y19e comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 260 ppi. It is powered by the Unisoc T7725 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 2TB.