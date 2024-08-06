Vivo V40 Pro Specifications, MRP Leaked; To Get a Flagship MediaTek Chip

Vivo will be announcing the launch of the V40 series in India tomorrow, August 7, and while the specs of the V40 are known because it has launched in markets outside India, the specs of the V40 Pro were a mystery until now. A leak has not only detailed its specs, but also the MRP the device will carry, giving potential buyers an idea of what to expect.

The leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, who posted a photo of the About section of the Vivo V40 Pro. As per the photo, the V40 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, and at least one of the models will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

We already know the handset will get a triple camera setup at the back as per Vivo’s own confirmation, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 Telephoto sensor with 2X Optical and 50X Digital Zoom, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front also, it will have a 50MP sensor for selfies.

The handset will further be backed up by a 5500mAh battery, similar to the V40, along with support for 80W fast wired charging. It will also be IP68 rated. Finally, it may get a display similar to that of the V40, which could be a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

As for the MRP of the device, the phone will start with a 8GB+256GB storage option with an MRP of Rs 54,999. This means that the handset could be priced around Rs 50,000, while upper models could be priced even higher, going above Rs 50,000.